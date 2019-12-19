Facebook acquires PlayGiga cloud gaming service

Facebook has acquired PlayGiga, a Spanish startup that ran a cloud gaming service in Europe and some parts of the Middle East.

The social network has confirmed the acquisition to Engadget after a report about the deal was published by business publication Cinco Días.

A message on PlayGiga’s website says that the team is "moving on to something new" but confirmed that it would be continuing its work on cloud gaming.

Cinco Días reported that the deal cost Facebook $78 million.

Facebook has had a keen interest in VR gaming ever since its acquisition of Oculus in 2014, and last month acquired Beat Studios, the developer behind Beat Saber.