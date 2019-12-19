Gazprom starts gas talks in Berlin

The delegation of Gazprom has started consultations on gas with representatives of Germany in Berlin, told reporters.



"The Gazprom delegation has arrived at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany," TASS cited a source in the Russian delegation as saying.

Now the meeting is under way between Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, Germany’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and the German government’s envoy for gas transit through Ukraine Georg Graf Waldersee, the source added.