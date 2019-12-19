Il-76 makes emergency landing in Zhukovsky after engine failure

An Il-76 transport plane has made a safe landing at Zhukovsky Airport near Moscow after one of its four engines failed, emergency services said.



"After burning off the fuel the Ilyushin-76 made a normal landing. Nobody was hurt. Assistance of emergency services was not necessary," TASS cited the source as saying.



There were 13 people on board. The plane had 50 tonnes of fuel in its tanks. The plane belongs to the flight research institute.