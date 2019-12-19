Lavrov: Russia seeks peace with Japan

Moscow expects to outline further steps on bringing its relations with Tokyo to a new level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said opening talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.



"I hope today we will discuss a whole range of issues related to bilateral relations, including a peace treaty and definitely, international issues," TASS cited Lavrov as saying.

I expect that today our discussion will sum up the results of the outgoing year and define new milestones for further joint steps to achieve a key goal outlined by our leaders: to bring Russian-Japanese ties and cooperation to a new level in all areas without any exception," the Russian diplomat added.