Putin: end of New START Treaty to start arms race 

If the New START Treaty ceases to exist, there will be nothing in the world that can restrain the arms race, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference, the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reported.

He stressed that Russia is ready to prolong the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms at any moment.



"If they send it to us by mail tomorrow … or we are ready to sign it and send it to Washington where the respective head, including the president, should sign it. If they are ready," the Russian leader noted.



"However, there has been no response to all of our proposals so far," the Russian leader said, adding that "if the New START Treaty ceases to exist, there will be nothing in the world that can restrain the arms race."