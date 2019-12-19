Putin on Trump's impeachment:domestic political strife in U.S. continues

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the impeachment process against U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that t stems from the ongoing domestic political strife triggered by the Democratic Party, the correspondent of Vestni Kavkaza reported.



"The Senate vote, where, as far as I know, the Republicans have the majority, still lies ahead," Putin recalled, speaking at his annual year-end news conference. "They will hardly want to oust a representative of their party from power for some trumped-up reasons," he noted.



"This is just the continuation of the domestic political strife," the Russian president said, noting that the Democratic Party, which lost the election, tried to "achieve results through other means".