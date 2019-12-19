Putin on Trump's impeachment:domestic political strife in U.S. continues
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the impeachment process against U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that t stems from the ongoing domestic political strife triggered by the Democratic Party, the correspondent of Vestni Kavkaza reported.
"The Senate vote, where, as far as I know, the Republicans have the majority, still lies ahead," Putin recalled, speaking at his annual year-end news conference. "They will hardly want to oust a representative of their party from power for some trumped-up reasons," he noted.
"This is just the continuation of the domestic political strife," the Russian president said, noting that the Democratic Party, which lost the election, tried to "achieve results through other means".
Vestnik Kavkaza
