Putin assesses construction of road from Russia to Georgia via Chechnya

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference that construction of a motorway from Russia to Georgia via the territory of Chechnya is reasonable.



Construction of the road from Chechnya to Georgia started in 1996. Georgia froze motorway construction in 1998. Kazbeki - Verkhny Lars crossing point in North Ossetia is currently the only functioning land border crossing point between Georgia and Russia.



"Problems of communication with Georgia indeed exist, particularly in winter, ," he noted. "This is a good idea but it is not in practical plans of the Ministry of Transport, although I reiterate, this idea is known and it can be implemented," Putin said.

"Feasibility of implementation definitely exists," Vestnik Kavkaza cited the head of state as saying.