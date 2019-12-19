Floor collapses in room of military registration office building in Yerevan

Today, at 3:35 p.m., the 911 Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received an alarm according to which something had collapsed in the two-story building of Military Registration Office N 1 (19a Halabyan Street) in Yerevan, there was one victim, and rescuers’ help was needed, News.am reports.

The rescue squads of the Center for Special Rescue Efforts of the Department of Rescue Forces of the Rescue Service at the Ministry of Emergency Situations, two firefighting-rescue squads of the Rescue Department of Yerevan, the operational and reaction groups of the National Crisis Management Center, the instructor for psychological consulting of the Division for Psychological Assistance and the on-duty doctor of the Center for Disaster Medicine left for the scene of the incident.

It turned out that the nearly 25 square meter floor in one of the rooms of the first floor had collapsed. There are 11 victims.