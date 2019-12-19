Putin: Russia supports full normalization of relations with EU

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has declared that Moscow supports full normalization of relations with the European Union, News.am reports citing TASS.

“We support full normalization,” Putin declared during his big year-end press conference. Talking about the sanctions against Russia, he stated that there are ‘various evaluations of the consequences of the sanctions’. “In my opinion, for the European Union, the loss is approximately EUR 50,000,000,000. The World Bank has calculated $50,000,000 for Russia, and in my opinion, the loss for Germany is $750,000,000,” the Russian leader said.

He admitted that restrictions are both positive and negative for Russia and stated the development of agriculture as an example. He also mentioned the process of replacing import and said the development of the defense sector serves as another example. “Russia has made great progress in the defense sector, and the progress is very noticeable,” Putin said.