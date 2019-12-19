US Imposes Sanctions on Iran Judges, Vows to Restrict Visas

The United States is imposing sanctions on additional senior Iranian officials for human rights abuses and will restrict visas for current or former officials who abuse or detain peaceful protests, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday, Asharq Al-awsat reports.

Pompeo assailed Iranian officials for “hypocrisy” by depriving citizens, particularly ethnic and religious minorities of their constitutional rights.

He said he had redesignated Iran as a “country of particular concern” for religious freedom, a status that adds a layer of potential sanctions against the government. He also said the administration would enact travel bans on officials found to have violated human rights, as well as their families.

“The United States has stood, and will stand under President Trump, for the Iranian people,” Pompeo said in a speech at the State Department.

“The appeasement of the regime simply will not work.”