Syrian Army kicks off 2nd phase of Idlib offensive

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has kicked off the second phase of their Idlib offensive this evening after reports of their troops getting in position for the attack, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army began the attack by the storming the jihadist defenses at the Umm Al-Jalil axis in southeastern Idlib.

Thus far, no gains have been reported by the Syrian Arab Army; however, heavy clashes are ongoing between the Syrian Army and jihadist rebels.

