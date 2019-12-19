One FSB officer killed in shootout in downtown Moscow

One member of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) was killed on Thursday in a shootout in downtown Moscow, the FSB told reporters, TASS reports.

"One FSB officer was killed in a shootout in central Moscow," the FSB informed.

Earlier, the FSB informed that the shooter who opened fire in downtown Moscow was killed.

The Moscow police temporarily stopped traffic in the area, with buses in central Moscow following a modified route. The Moscow metro warned that entry and exit to Lubyanka metro station might be restricted under instructions from the police.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed TASS earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed about the incident.