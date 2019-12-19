Russia and Ukraine agree 'in principle' on new gas deal

Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission, after hours-long talks, agreed in principle on a new gas deal starting after January 1, 2020, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said.



"After these very intensive talks I am very glad to say that we reached an agreement in principle on all key elements which I believe is very positive news for Europe, for Russia and Ukraine," Reuters cited Sefcovic as saying.

Sefcovic, Ukraine’s energy minister Oleksiy Orzhel and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak met in Berlin on December 19.

Orzhel, speaking at the same briefing, said he hoped to reach "positive results for all sides" soon. Novak, praising Germany’s brokerage in the deal, said that "we all have done a good work."



Gazprom said in a statement that Moscow and Kiev would meet on Friday in the Belarus capital of Minsk to continue talks.