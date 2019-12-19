Russia’s national football team retains position in FIFA ranking

The Russian national football team finished this year in 38th place of national teams with 1,470 points, according to the new FIFA World Ranking list.



The national team of Belgium finished the year in the top of the new FIFA World Ranking with 1,765 points and they are followed by Reigning World Champions France (1,733 points) in 2nd place and Brazil with 1,712 points in 3rd place.



The rest of the Top-10 after the current podium of Belgium, France and Brazil are: 4th England (1,661 points); 5th Uruguay (1,645 points); 6th Croatia (1,642); 7th Portugal (1,639); 8th Spain (1,636); 9th Argentina (1,623) and 10th Colombia (1,622).



Turkey - the 29th (1494 points), Iran - the 33rd position (1489 points), Georgia - the 91st (1267 points), Armenia - the 102nd (1213 points), Azerbaijan - the 114th (1177 points), Kazakhstan - the 118th (1155 points), Turkmenistan - the 129th (1107 points).