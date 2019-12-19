First Georgian president’s son wounded in Tbilisi

Son of first Georgian president Zviad Gamsakhurdia, Tsotne Gamsakhurdia, was wounded in Tbilisi yesterday.



His brother Konstantine Gamsakhurdia said that Tsotne was hospitalised with a wound in his chest and in heavy conditions.



One of the witnesses heard a noise in the street and called for emergency when s/he found Gamsakhurdia wounded allegedly by knife, Agenda.ge reported.



According to the Georgian Interior Ministry, investigation has been launched on deliberate attempt of murder.