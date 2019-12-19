Nurmagomedov outlines Tony Ferguson's weaknesses
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov acknowledges that Tony Ferguson has been on an awe-inspiring roll, and that 'El Cucuy' is a very talented fighter.
But the undefeated fighter explained why he’s pretty confident he’ll beat Ferguson on April 18.
"I always rate my chances higher than those of my opponents, since I can’t approach a fight with uncertainty," Nurmagomedov said. "I think I’m a lot better than him at wrestling. I’m much better than him physically. I’m tougher than him, and I haven’t lost yet, unlike him," MMA Junkie cited him as saying.
"Unlike him, I haven’t been knocked down yet. He has – I believe seven UFC knockdowns, a lot of falls from punches, so I can hit, and I’m going to hit him especially hard," the Russian fighter stressed.
The battle will take place on April 18 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on FacebookSubscribe