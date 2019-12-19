Nurmagomedov outlines Tony Ferguson's weaknesses

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov acknowledges that Tony Ferguson has been on an awe-inspiring roll, and that 'El Cucuy' is a very talented fighter.

But the undefeated fighter explained why he’s pretty confident he’ll beat Ferguson on April 18.

"I always rate my chances higher than those of my opponents, since I can’t approach a fight with uncertainty," Nurmagomedov said. "I think I’m a lot better than him at wrestling. I’m much better than him physically. I’m tougher than him, and I haven’t lost yet, unlike him," MMA Junkie cited him as saying.



"Unlike him, I haven’t been knocked down yet. He has – I believe seven UFC knockdowns, a lot of falls from punches, so I can hit, and I’m going to hit him especially hard," the Russian fighter stressed.

The battle will take place on April 18 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.