Trump demands 'immediate' Senate trial

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded an "immediate" trial in the Senate after the impeachment process was left in disarray as Democrats refused to send over the charges.

"So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial," he wrote on Twitter. "Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial!" Trump stressed.

The U.S president added that the House Democrats were unable to "get even a single vote from the Republicans on their Impeachment Hoax" and their "case is so bad."

"The Republicans have never been so united!" the U.S. leader concluded.