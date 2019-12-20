Thousands of drones detected near Crimea over 5 years

Russian air defense units detected more than a thousand unmanned aerial vehicles near Crimea after Crimea’s reunification with Russia, Commander of the Fourth Air and Air Defense Force Major-General Nikolai Gostev said.

He noted that reconnaissance activities near our southern borders have intensified. "The average number of reconnaissance aircraft detected by our air defense forces every year amounts to about 250 air targets," Gostev told the Russian Armed Forces’ newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda.

According to Gostev, 78,000 air targets had been detected and escorted over the past year. "Fighter jets on combat duty have been scrambled to intercept NATO reconnaissance aircraft near our southern borders more than 70 times," TASS cited him as saying.

The Major-General added that these included the US EP-3E Aeries and P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft and the RQ-4B Global Hawk strategic unmanned aerial vehicles.