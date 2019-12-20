Moscow sets record in number of evacuations over bomb threat reports

Almost 1,000 facilities in Moscow have received anonymous bomb threat reports, and almost 170,000 people have been evacuated on December 19, an emergency source said.



Earlier, the peak number of threats was received on December 10 - more than 120 thousand people were evacuated from 400 facilities. No items with explosives were found during the check, and all the bomb threats turned out to be false alarms, TASS recalls.



On November 28, a bomb scare wave descended upon Moscow courts, schools, kindergartens and other facilities in the Russian capital, including the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, which had three such incidents, but ultimately, all the threats turned out to be hoaxes. A total of about 600 facilities were inspected.