Three charged in criminal case over illegal adoption in Armenia
Armenia's Investigation Committee continues the investigation of the criminal case over illegal adoption of Armenian children by foreigners.
In this connection, criminal charges have been filed against three people: director of Republican Institute of Reproductive Health, Perinatology, Obstetrics and Gynecology (Republican Maternity Hospital); director of Yerevan Children's Home SNCO and a female Yerevan resident born in 1976.
The investigator has filed a petition with the court to remand the aforesaid three persons in custody, News.am reported.
Vestnik Kavkaza
in InstagramSubscribe