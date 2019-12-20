Armenia's National Security Council general: Sargsyan wanted to de-occupy Azerbaijani regions for $3 bln

Popular Telegram channel @Bagramyan26 published excerpts from an interview with Major-General Tigran Barseghyan, ex-chief of the Anti-Terrorism, Law and Order Department at Armenia's National Security Council, who told Zhoghovurd newspaper about the preparations of the de-occupation of the Azerbaijani regions

"I officially declare that it came up on the wiretap that Serzh Sargsyan is going to surrender the territory," the channel Barseghyan cited the interview. It is clarified that the ex-president of Armenia, one of the instigators of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Serzh Sargsyan planned to withdraw troops from Agdam, Fizuli, Jabrail, Zangelan and Kubatly.

According to the general, talks on de-occupation were held with U.S. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. "A conversation took place between Sargsyan and Obama back then in the U.S. Ex- head of the National Security Service Gorik Hakobyan (he's not alive now) had a transcript of this meeting. He personally told me this. I think Gorik Hakobyan destroyed this transcript by Sargsyan’s consent," the former security official said.

Barseghyan assured the newspaper that all the evidence of these talks is in Armenia's National Security Council's archives, while the general kept a copy of the documents. "According to the information received, Serzh Sargsyan, by order and consent of the United States, was to hand over these lands to Azerbaijan in exchange for the $3 billion investment. All the leaders of American and international organizations were aware of the upcoming handover of the Armenian lands," he concluded.

However, Tigran Barseghyan did not tell why the plan was not implemented.