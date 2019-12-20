Berlin: U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2 unclear

Washington's sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe are now even more unclear in light of the gas consultations in Berlin, deputy spokesperson of the German government Ulrike Demmer said.

"The German government is against extraterritorial sanctions, we reject this practice that affects German and European companies," she stressed.

"In light of yesterday's talks on gas transit through Ukraine, these measures by the US are even more difficult to understand, as the US has been chiefly justifying itself with protecting Ukraine," Sputnik cited Demmer as saying.

Russia and Ukraine have reached a preliminary agreement on gas transit yesterday in Berlin.