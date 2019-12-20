Court rejects Kocharayn's lawyers complaint

The Armenian Criminal Appeal Court rejected the complaint of the country's second president Robert Kocharyan, Judge Lusine Abgaryan said.



The lawyers of the ex-president appealed the decision of Judge Anna Danibekyan, News.am reported.

Earlier, judges rejected the petition of lawyers to change the preventive measure from arrest to release on bail. Lawyers appealed the text of the decision, indicating the lack of grounds and non-compliance with the principles of the ECHR.