Germany will take care of Nord Stream 2, Slutsky says

Berlin will not allow US sanctions to harm the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, the head of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky said.

He stressed that Washington’s actions harm European interests.

"The US economic sanctions are an instrument of unlawful pressure and unfair competition. Using them Washington is trying to impose its own interests by bandit methods, and often to the detriment of its partners. I have said more than once: it is time for Europe to see the light,” the deputy emphasized.