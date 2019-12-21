Cynologist from Nalchik excells at EMERCOM contest

The head of the cynological service of the Nalchik PSP of the Elbrus high-mountain search and rescue squad of the Russian EMERCOM, 1st class rescuer Timur Bifov ranked 2nd in the Best Rescue Cynologist of the Russian EMERCOM contest. The competition was held in the North Caucasus Federal District, the press service of the Russian EMERCOM for the CBR reported.

Timur Bifov’s team-mate is 1st class rescuer Rasul Malkanduev. Four-legged colleagues, Labradors Oscar, Tulpar and Buran, serve with them in the squad.