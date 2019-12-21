Terrorists to be convicted in Stavropol Territory

The court hearing in the terrorist activities case against two residents of Stavropol will be held on Monday, December 23.

The investigation established that the accused joined local gang. In 2010, community members killed a local resident and stole his VAZ-2106 car. Filling the car with explosives, the attackers parked it between the cafe and apartment buildings in Pyatigorsk. As a result of the explosion, 46 people were injured.