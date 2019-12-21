Main » News

Victims of shooting in Moscow named

The names of dead as a result of the shooting near the FSB building in the center of Moscow became known.

So, according to the Baza Telegram channel, two people became victims of the incident - 40-year-old Albert Slepov and 34-year-old Veldyan Mukhtarov. According to media reports, one of them was an employee of the FSB, the second was a traffic policeman.

The 39-year-old resident of Podolsk, Yevgeny Manyurov, was shot dead by police.

The incident occurred last Thursday, December 19, outside Moscow’s headquarters of Russia’s main security agency.

