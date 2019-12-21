Nurmagomedov named fighter of decade

MMA Junkie started a series of publications about the best fighters of the mixed style of the decade, from 2010 to 2019.

Russian champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is also in the list. A complete list of the greatest athletes of the decade will be unveiled by the end of 2019.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian in the ranking of UFC fighters, excluding weight categories, is the second, the first is American John Jones, Gazeta.ru reports.