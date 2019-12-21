Law on military service in Russia amended

The Russian government approved a number of amendments to the law on military service. The document is published on the website of the Russian cabinet.

In accordance with the amendments, officers and warrant officers, as well as students studying at universities to obtain a candidate or doctor of science degree will be limited in the right to conclude a new contract for a period of one year.

It is specified that changes in the terms of the contract will not affect the military ranks of sergeants and privates, as well as those serving beyond the age limit.