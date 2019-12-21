Trump wrote letter to Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry informs
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that American leader Donald Trump wrote a message in which he confirmed his readiness to establish a dialogue with Moscow.
"President Trump sent a short letter, saying he is ready to continue to look for ways to overcome problems in our relations," the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, RIA Novosti reports.
Recall that last week, the Foreign Minister held talks with Trump and Mike Pompeo in Washington.
Vestnik Kavkaza
