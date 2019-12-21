Unique football field built in Teberda

Today, the grand opening of the football field took place in the resort town of Teberda in Karachay-Cherkessia.

The field is covered with artificial fiber made from raw materials that do not contain dyes with heavy metals. The coating is resistant to weathering - ultraviolet radiation, moisture, heat, cold.

The event was attended by Murat Agirov, Deputy Minister of Physical Culture and Sports of the Republic, Alik Dinaev, Mayor of the Karachay City District, and Aslan Kanamatov, Head of the Teberda City Administration.