Ukraine to receive US lethal weapons
The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Andrei Zagorodniuk, said that assistance in the amount of $ 300 mln will allow Kyiv to receive lethal weapons.
In particular, this gives us an opportunity to get lethal weapons, coastal defensive missile systems and anti-ship missiles,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.
Note that military assistance to Ukraine is included in the US military budget approved by US President Donald Trump.
Vestnik Kavkaza
