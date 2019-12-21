World continues to establish visa-free regime with Georgia

The Government of Georgia and the leadership of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, as well as Paraguay, have approved a visa-free regime.

At present, the parties are carrying out domestic procedures aimed at abolishing the visa regime. The entry into force of the new regulation is being negotiated, Sputnik Georgia reports.

The Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis is a state located in the eastern Caribbean. Over the 11 months of this year, 60 people from this state visited Georgia, and last year - 88.