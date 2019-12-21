Moscow to host magic art of Salvador Dali

An exhibition entitled "Salvador Dali. Magic Art" will be presented in the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow on January 28. The relevant message was published on the portal of the Moscow City Hall.

The exhibition includes over 180 works by Salvador Dali, including paintings, drawings, watercolors and prints.

The organizers of the event are the Cultural-Historical Foundation Link of Times and the Faberge Museum in partnership with the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation (Figueres) and the Reina Sofia Art Center in Madrid, which provided the artist’s works. The exhibition will also feature works by Dali from private European collections.