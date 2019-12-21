Critics pick worst films of 2019

The worst films of 2019 have become known. So, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the first place in the anti-rating was taken by ‘Arctic Dogs’ cartoon directed by Aaron Woodley. The screen adaptation of the Cats musical is ranked second. ‘Dark Phoenix’ was named third worst film of 2019.

Also among the worst are ‘Domino’ movie starring ‘Game of Thrones’ star Nicolaj Coster-Waldau, and ‘Fantastic’ film starring John Travolta.