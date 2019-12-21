Macron fights Russophobia in European Union, Lavrov says

French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders are trying to change Russophobian sentiment in the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said

According to him, now Russophobia in the EU is off the scale. "I have already said that, to my great regret, the position of both NATO and the European Union towards Russia is determined by a rather aggressive and noisy Russophobic minority," he said in the Big Game program on Channel One.