Jewish community of Russia celebrates Hanukkah

Russia kicked off celebrations of one of the main holidays of Judaism - Hanukkah - on Sunday. The first Hanukkah candle in Moscow will be lit tonight at the Revolution Square with participation of Russia's Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar, press service of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia reported.

As Pennlive,com reports, Hanukkah is a commemoration of the success of the Hebrew forces against the Seleucid Empire in 160 BCE. The Maccabbean Revolt had successfully restored Judea to Hebrew rule.

When the Hebrews re-dedicated the temple in Jerusalem, it required lighting a lamp known as a menorah. However, according to the story of Hanukkah, there was only enough oil for the menorah to remain lit for one day. Miraculously, the oil lasted for eight days, long enough for the temple to be re-supplied and the holy lamp to remain burning.

Over the eight nights of Hanukkah, practicing Jewish families will light candles on a menorah, symbolizing the original lamp lit at the temple. One candle is lit on each successive night until all are lit.

Each of the eight candles is lit from a separate, extra candle, called shamash in Hebrew. Special prayers are said over the candles, and they are typically left burning at least an hour after sundown. The hymn Ma'oz Tzur is also usually sung.