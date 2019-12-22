Nord Stream 2 to press on with Europe gas pipe, despite U.S. sanctions

The group behind Nord Stream 2 said on Saturday it aimed to complete a pipeline to boost Russian gas supplies to Europe as soon as possible, after U.S. sanctions prompted a major contractor to suspend pipe-laying activities, Reuters reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill on Friday that included legislation imposing sanctions on firms laying pipe for Nord Stream 2, which seeks to double gas capacity along the northern Nord Stream pipeline route to Germany.

Washington, which has been seeking to sell more of its own liquefied natural gas (LNG) to European states, has said Nord Stream 2 will make Europe too reliant on Russian supplies.

Gazprom, Russia’s state-controlled gas giant and a major backer of Nord Stream 2, already supplies more than a third of Europe’s gas needs. The company declined to comment.

Nord Stream 2 will help Russia bypass Ukraine, the main route for Russian gas. Moscow and Kiev, which have been at loggerheads over Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, agreed a new transit deal this week after long-running talks.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will run along the Baltic Sea floor, was expected to start up in the first half of 2020.

“Completing the project is essential for European supply security. We together with the companies supporting the project will work on finishing the pipeline as soon as possible,” Nord Stream 2 said on Saturday. It did not provide details.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Berlin “firmly rejects” U.S. sanctions but would not retaliate.