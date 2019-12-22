Croatia holds presidential election

Polling stations opened for the presidential elections in Croatia, RIA Novosti reported referring to the state electoral commission of the republic, News.am reports.

Three million 855 thousand voters have been registered who will be able to vote at more than 6.6 thousand polling stations in the country and abroad.

Over 24 thousand local and foreign observers monitor the voting process.

Eleven presidential candidates has been approved.

According to recent polls, incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, head of the opposition Social Democratic Party Zoran Milanovic and singer and entrepreneur Miroslav Skoro may enter the second round.