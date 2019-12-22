13 people shot at Chicago memorial party for man killed by gun violence

Thirteen people were wounded, including a 16-year-old boy, when gunfire broke out early Sunday at a memorial party in Chicago for a man who was shot to death earlier this year, police said, ABC News reports.

"It's a terrible tragedy and, frankly, an incredible act of cowardice," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a news conference outside the Univerity of Chicago Medical Center, where she visited victims and their families.

The shooting came just three days before Christmas on what has been another violent weekend in Chicago in which a total of 35 people were shot in a multitude of incidents across the city, authorities said.

"We can't normalize this kind of behavior and tragedy in our city," Lightfoot said.

People attending the gathering at a house on the city's South Side fled the gunfire inside only to be shot when they got outside, said Fred Waller, chief of bureau patrol for the Chicago Police Department.

"Looks like they were just shooting randomly at people as they exited the party," Waller said.

Video taken from security cameras showed terrified partygoers bolting from the home only to face more gunfire on the street.

At least two men were seen on cameras unleashing a barrage of gunfire outside the event.

"One of the people we believe exited that residence ... began to fire at people as they left the residence," Waller said.