Europe supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

The European Union supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the EU officials said during the 2nd round of the EU - Azerbaijan Security Dialogue

According to the European External Action Service (EEAS), the diplomatic meeting was held on December 19, 2019 in Baku. Its participants conducted exchange of views on pressing political and security issues of mutual interest, including conflict resolution and crisis management, regional and international security threats and challenges and discussed possibilities for practical cooperation.

"The delegations reconfirmed their adherence to the norms and principles of international law as enshrined in the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act and underlined the importance of strict observance of these principles as a basis for rules-based international order," according to the statement posted on the EEAS website.

"The EU delegation reiterated the position expressed earlier by high-level EU officials, in particular President of the European Council Donald Tusk and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, on the EU’s support for the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan," the European diplomats stressed.



The sides also discussed the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor. The EU delegation highly valued the contribution Azerbaijan makes to Europe’s energy security.