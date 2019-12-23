Municipal elections kick off in Azerbaijan

Municipal elections are being held in Azerbaijan today. Polling stations are open for voters from 08:00 (GMT +4).



This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities. The elections are being held on 118 constituencies. The voting will take place at 5,049 polling stations.



The municipal elections will be monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.



In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 was declared a non-working day in Azerbaijan, 1news.az reported.