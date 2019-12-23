Vladimir Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev heartily

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.

The Russian leader noted that under Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan is confidently moving towards social and economic development, strengthening its position in the international arena.

"We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of the strategic partnership between our countries," Putin stressed.



"The trust and mutual understanding that exists between us is truly valuable to me. I hope that our joint work for the benefit of the peoples of Russia and Azerbaijan will continue," the Russian president added.

December 24 is the birthday of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.