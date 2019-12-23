Stoltenberg wants to meet Putin

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he is willing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"I believe in dialogue with Russia," Stoltenberg said in an interview with dpa. "And therefore, if the context is right, I am, of course, also ready to meet with President Putin."



"Russia is our biggest neighbour, Russia is here to stay and we need to strive for a better relationship with Russia," he said.



"But even without an improved relationship with Russia, we need to manage a difficult relationship with Russia," the Standard cited the NATO chief as saying.