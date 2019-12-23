Russian army reinforced with Vityaz defense missile system

Russian troops have received the first set of the advanced S-350 ‘Vityaz’ surface-to-air missile system, the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer said.



The official ceremony was held the other day at the Kapustin Yar proving ground in the Astrakhan Region.

The Almaz-Antey press office said that during its delivery to the Defense Ministry, the military hardware was rolled out to the proving ground where "flyovers were carried out with the tracking of real air targets," the statement reads.



In late March this year, the defense manufacturer completed the state tests of the new S-350 ‘Vityaz’ anti-aircraft missile system intended to replace S-300PS surface-to-air missile complexes in the Russian troops. Simultaneously, the first set of this system went into serial production, TASS reported.



The 'Vityaz' missile system is capable of striking targets within a maximum radius of 60 km and at a maximum altitude of 30 km. The S-350 is designated to fight both aerodynamic and ballistic targets.