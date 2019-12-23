Novak: Russia outpaces U.S. in terms of LNG supplies to Europe

Russia has outpaced the US in terms of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Europe over the past several years, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.



"We have already notably outpaced the United States in terms of LNG supplies. Our share of LNG supplies to Europe stands at 20%, while the Americans' is 13%. Meanwhile, only 2-3 years ago we almost did not supply LNG," the minister said in an interview aired by the RBC TV channel.

"Our deliveries amount to almost 12-13 mln tonnes due to the launch of new projects, whereas the US’ supplies gained 4-5 mln tonnes in two years to 9 mln tonnes," TASS cited Novak as saying.