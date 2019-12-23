Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus oppose preinstallation of Russian software

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus spoke against amendments of the EEU obliging to preinstall a Russian software on mobile phones, computers and smart TVs, the Vedomosti newspaper reported.

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law stipulating the need of preinstalling applications focusing on the Russian audience on smartphones, computers and TV sets with the Smart-TV function.

According to the law, when selling individual kinds of technically sophisticated goods, consumers should be provided with an opportunity for using such goods with preinstalled Russian programs for computers. The Russian government will set the list of technically sophisticated goods and the procedure of preparing and keeping the list of Russian programs to be preinstalled on such goods, along with their pre-installation procedure.



A bill stipulating liability for the sale of technically sophisticated goods without the preinstalled Russian software has been recently submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. The bill suggests fines for violations of prescribed requirements in the range from 30,000 to 50,000 rubles ($466.9 - $778.1) for officials and from 50,000 to 200,000 rubles ($778.1 - $3,112) for legal entities.