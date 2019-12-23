'Aladdin Meets Parkour' filmed in Uzbekistan (VIDEO)

The short film was shot in the historical genre using parkour elements, and its story is dedicated to new adventures of Aladdin in Uzbekistan.

The film was shot in places where the historical buildings of the ancient cities of Khiva and Bukhara are located, which are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The film was shot by Devin Graham, the American director of YouTube channel devinsupertramp. The role of Aladdin was played by Calen Chan.

"The people were incredibly friendly, the food was incredible, and the buildings and history were phenomenal!" the YouTuber said.