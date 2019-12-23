Russia expects Nord Stream 2 to be completed soon

Russia expects to complete construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the near future, despite obstacles, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said.



"We expect that in the near future construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be completed, despite the situation that has arisen in connection with the opposition to this project," he said in an interview with RBC.



Allseas, pipe-laying company for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, reported earlier suspension of pipelay activities until regulatory, technical and environmental clarifications from the relevant US authority.

Sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream gas pipelines, included in the military budget for the 2020 fiscal year signed by U.S. President Donald Trump (began on October 1), came into force on December 20.