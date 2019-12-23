Lavrov: Russia to retaliate to U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2

By imposing sanctions on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the United States demonstrated that its diplomacy is aimed at intimidating the opponent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, noting that Russia will retaliate to Washington's actions.



"The United States has once again demonstrated that its diplomacy comes down primarily to intimidation by various methods — sanctions, ultimatums, and threats," Lavrov said when speaking at the "government hour" in the Federation Council.

On December 20, U.S. sanctions against the Nord Stream-2 and Turkish Stream projects took effect.